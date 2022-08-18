What’s next for Trump Organization after Weisselberg plea?

NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers guy did the math: Allen Weisselberg — a longtime loyal lieutenant to Donald Trump — could have gotten years in prison if he went to trial and failed to beat tax evasion allegations. But if he agreed to testify in an upcoming trial of the former president’s company, he’d probably serve no more than 100 days. Weisselberg took the deal Thursday, pleading guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud and larceny. Now he’s potentially going to be a witness against the Trump Organization in a trial over what prosecutors say was a scheme to help top executives avoid taxes on perks like luxury cars and rent-free apartments.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.