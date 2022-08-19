2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region says residents of two villages on Ukraine’s northeastern border have been evacuated after a munitions depot near the village of Timonovo have gone ablaze. The governor said Friday there were no casualties in the late Thursday blaze. The fire came days after another ammunition depot exploded on Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The Russian-occupied territory was seized by Moscow in 2014. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed last week at an airbase on Crimea. It demonstrated both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.