Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe’s energy search

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Energy Ministry says a new gas discovery off the island’s southern coast that’s estimated to contain around 2.5 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon helps bolster Europe’s efforts to secure alternative energy sources. The Ministry said in a statement Monday the discovery by partners Eni of Italy and France’s Total was made at the Cronos-1 well inside Block 6, one of seven such areas inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone where the companies are licensed to Eni said in a statement Monday that the Cronos-1 discovery “can unlock additional potential in the area” and is part of the company’s “successful effort to provide further gas supply to Europe.”

