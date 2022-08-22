Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the work force of 31,000 in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected.The cuts will come across the company in the U.S., Canada and India.Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.