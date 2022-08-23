British Airways trims Heathrow flights; Gatwick ends cap

LONDON (AP) — The European travel picture is showing mixed messages heading into the winter season. British Airways is cutting 10,000 short-haul flights in and out of London’s Heathrow Airport through March, while nearby Gatwick Airport is ending its limits on the number of daily flights. Major European airports have been chaotic this summer as people eager to travel after two years of COVID-19 restrictions ran up against staffing shortages. Gatwick said Monday that it’s ending its daily flight limits meant to curb the chaos, while Heathrow decided last week to extend its daily cap of 100,000 passengers through October. Heathrow’s extension led British Airways to cancel 629 round-trip short-haul flights over the next two months on top of trimming its winter schedule.

