Greece to expand fence, surveillance at border with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will gradually extend a fence along its land border with Turkey and increase surveillance measures following an increase in illegal immigration from its neighbor. The decision was taken during a meeting Tuesday chaired by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of top immigration, security and military officials. A government statement said the meeting discussed “the problem of increased pressure for illegal entry both along the land border and along the sea border.” Greece has already built a 40-kilometer (25-mile) fence in the area of the Evros River along the northeastern land border with Turkey. Athens has repeatedly accused Ankara of deliberately sending thousands of migrants who live in Turkey into Greece to destabilize its neighbor.

