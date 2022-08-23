Malaysia ex-PM Najib goes to jail after losing graft appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has begun a 12-year prison sentence after losing his final appeal in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and sentence. The 69-year-old Najib became the first former prime minister to be imprisoned, four years after he was charged with corruption following his election ouster. The five-member Federal Court panel says it found the High Court ruling was correct and that Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.” 1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

