Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on citizens to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries to sell their excess energy to France. Even precious natural gas, which Germany is trying to conserve for winter in case Russia cuts of supplies entirely, is being burned in large volumes to produce electricity for export to France. A German government spokesman said Wednesday that there were no plans to stop the practice, citing the need for European solidarity.

