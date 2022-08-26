German FM: Baltic Sea has a huge energy potential

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says that estimates show that the Baltic Sea can produce “more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations.” Germany is ending the import of Russian oil and coal this year and aims to stop using Russian gas within the next two years. In a video message Friday, Baerbock called on Baltic Sea countries “to set the sails, work together and set course towards making our region more sustainable, more resilient and more secure.” Germany wants “to ramp up the expansion of offshore wind power in the Baltic Sea.” Next week, Denmark holds a meeting to discuss ways “to make the Baltic Sea region free of Russian energy.”

