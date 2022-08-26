Germany: Baltic Sea has ‘enormous’ wind energy potential

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says estimates show that wind power from the Baltic Sea could produce “more than twice the installed capacity of all German coal-fired power stations” as the country works to meet climate change targets and to wean itself off of Russia-supplied energy. In a video message ahead of a Friday meeting in Denmark’s capital, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants to hasten wind power production in the Baltic Sea. Germany has a target of ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, the earliest of any major industrialized nation. The government has said it would end imports of Russian oil and coal this year and aim to stop using Russian gas within the next two years.

