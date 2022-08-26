Poland and South Korea seal $5.8 billion military deal

MORAG, Poland (AP) — Poland has sealed a deal with South Korea to purchase $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition. Poland’s deputy prime minister on Friday signed the contract to confirm it. The ceremony took place at a military base in Morag, in northern Poland. Poland’s conservative government has moved to strengthen the country’s defense and deterrence in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Under the deal with South Korea, Poland is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks worth $3.4 billion and 212 K9 Thunder howitzers worth $2.4 billion. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition.

