Turkey says no need for concern over US sanctions warning

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s finance minister says said there was no reason for Turkish businesses to be concerned by a U.S. warning about possible sanctions on companies dealing with sanctioned Russian businesses. This week an influential Turkish business group confirmed that it had received from the U.S. Treasury cautioning that Turkish companies risk retributions themselves if they deal with sanctioned Russians or Russian institutions. Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine, has positioning itself as a mediator between the two. Ankara has sold drones to Kyiv but has not joined international sanctions against Russia. On Friday, the minister, Nureddin Nebati, said it was “meaningless” for Turkish businesses to be concerned by the letter.

