Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court

GENEVA (AP) — Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz is returning to a Geneva courthouse to appeal his conviction on charges of corrupting foreign public officials and forging documents. The case is linked to his firm’s bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in Guinea. The man considered by some to be Israel’s richest man was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a 50-million-Swiss franc ($51.5 million) fine in the lower court’s ruling in January 2021. Two other defendants received lesser penalties. The case centers on alleged payouts to a former wife of late Guinean President Lansana Conte.

