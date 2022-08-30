EU split over Russia visa ban, weighs Ukraine army training
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union nations are divided over whether to slap a broad visa ban on Russian citizens over the war in Ukraine. They are torn between a desire to pressure President Vladimir Putin and concern about punishing people who may not even support the war he launched. Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the EU “should not punish those who have the courage to stand up against this regime.” Germany and others back suspending more parts of the current short-term visa agreement with Russia. The EU already did this in May for Russian officials and businesspeople. EU countries also disagreed Tuesday on whether to launch a joint military training effort for Ukrainian troops.