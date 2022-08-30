Florida man pleads guilty to $2.6M COVID-19 relief fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show that 35-year-old Daniel Joseph Tisone pleaded guilty Monday in Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He faces up to 60 years in federal prison at a hearing scheduled for Dec. 5. According to court documents, Tisone submitted false and fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration and banks between March 2020 and April 2021. Officials say he received a total of 10 loans and used the money to buy two homes, a boat and a diamond ring.

