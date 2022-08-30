In quiet TV week, ’60 Minutes’ lead the Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — “60 Minutes” leads for Aug. 22-28 in television’s prime-time ratings as measured by the Nielsen company, in another quiet week for the television industry. The CBS newsmagazine beat out the week’s two editions of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, traditionally the most popular prime time program during the summer months. Otherwise, game shows like “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Password” on broadcast television dominated the week. The ‘FBI’ franchise on CBS cut through with some reruns among Nielsen’s top 20 list. Four of the week’s five editions of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Channel landed on the Nielsen top 20 list.

