4 things you should know about working after you turn 65

Continuing to work past the traditional retirement age gives many the opportunity to add more money to their nest egg — and delay taking Social Security, which will bump up their eventual benefits check. In May, 21.9% of Americans ages 65 and older were working, compared with 19.5% in May 2020, according to a new study. It’s important to understand how working affects your Medicare benefits, Social Security payout and tax situation. Missing Medicare enrollment deadlines can be costly, while income can have an impact on your Social Security benefits. Here are some considerations when working into your golden years.

