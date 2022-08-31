French PM warns of potential winter power cuts in homes

PARIS (AP) — France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has warned that a worst-case scenario this winter could lead to rolling 2-hour power cuts in French homes, amid a broad energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine. Borne’s comments come ahead of a special government meeting Wednesday focusing on energy and climate-related issues. Borne told TMC television channel on Tuesday evening that the situation is partly due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine and to the planned shutdown of about half its nuclear reactors for maintenance. France relies on nuclear energy for about 67% of its electricity — more than any other country. Gas accounts for about 7% of the country’s energy needs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.