GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture says it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped. They’ll go into vehicles with GM’s Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Eventually the plant should help GM’s EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.