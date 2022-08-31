How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/31/2022
The Associated Press
Wall Street closed lower in another day of choppy trading, remaining on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.
Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.
Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale. The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.16 points, or 0.8%, to 3,955.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.44 points, or 0.9%, to 31,510.43.
The Nasdaq fell 66.93 points, or 0.6%, to 11,816.20.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.48 points, or 0.6%, to 1,844.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 102.66 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is down 772.97 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 325.51 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 55.72 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 811.18 points, or 17%.
The Dow is down 4,827.87 points, or 13.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,828.77 points, or 24.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 401.20 points, or 17.9%.