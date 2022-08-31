Malaysian court to rule on graft case of jailed ex-PM’s wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has arrived in court for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a solar energy project in schools. The decision Thursday in Rosmah Mansor’s case comes just days after Najib began his 12-year jail term in the first of five cases against him over the looted 1MDB state fund. Rosmah in a filing Tuesday sought to disqualify the judge after an alleged guilty verdict was leaked. Police said the document was research work on the trial and not a judgment. Mansor faces three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving $1.5 million between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure the solar project.

