Prosecutor insists yoga business founder is a risk to flee

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says an international yoga business founder arrested on tax charges is a flight risk and a danger to prospective witnesses in the case against him, but a judge didn’t agree with a request that he be confined to his Washington home. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis set bail Wednesday for Gregory Gumucio at $250,000 and banned him from associating with those he once employed at “Yoga to the People.” He was arrested last week on charges alleging that he failed to pay taxes for over a decade while running a company that generated over $20 million in revenue.

