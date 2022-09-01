Former Malaysian first lady guilty a week after Najib jailed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison after being found guilty of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration, a week after he was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Rosmah was convicted on three charges of soliciting bribes between 2016 and 2017. The court sentenced her to 10 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently, and a fine of $217 million. Najib began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB.

