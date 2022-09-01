Malaysia’s former first lady guilty week after Najib jailed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been convicted of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration Thursday, a week after her husband was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Rosmah was found guilty on three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving $1.5 million to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island. She is expected to remain out on bail for her appeal. Najib began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB. Rosmah’s trial had shed light on her alleged sway in the government while Najib was in power.

