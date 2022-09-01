Russian top oil executive dies; fall from window blamed

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say the chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company fell out of a hospital window and died. The circumstances of Ravil Maganov’s death were unclear. He was chairman of the board of Lukoil, which was one of the few Russian companies to publicly call for the end of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. A Lukoil statement said Maganov passed away after a severe illness but did not give details. The state news agency Tass said Maganov committed suicide while being treated at Central Clinical Hospital. It said he had been admitted there for a heart attack and was also taking antidepressants.

