US advisers endorse updated COVID shots for fall boosters

U.S. health advisers are endorsing new COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna contain half the regular vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions. It’s not clear just how much more protection the extra shot will bring, because the exact recipe hasn’t finished human testing. But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded Thursday it’s the best option ahead of an expected winter surge. The CDC must agree before shots begin.

