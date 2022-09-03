How octogenarian brothers’ colorful posters went global

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Miguel and Carlos Cevallos made a living by drawing posters for neighborhood nightclubs, taco trucks and restaurants in Queens, attracting clients by word of mouth. An Instagram account changed a lot of that. Now, hip Brooklyn ice cream shops and Manhattan retro diners wait their turn to get one of the brothers’ colorful signs. They’re in demand from San Francisco to South Korea. The Ecuador-born brothers are more than 80 years old, but they draw all day from their apartment, where they have lived together for nearly 20 years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.