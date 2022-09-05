China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. The National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center said Northwestern Polytechnical University reported break-ins in June. The center said they were traced to the National Security Agency but gave no details of how that was done. China and the United States are, along with Russia, regarded as leaders in cyberwarfare research. Washington accuses Beijing of misusing its capabilities to steal commercial secrets. China complains the United States improperly spies on universities and other targets. The American Embassy in Beijing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.