Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter. Macron’s remarks on Monday came amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine. Macron said a news conference that “the best energy is that which we don’t consume.” He urged French businesses and households to save energy. That includes turning down heating and air conditioning. Macron warned that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary energy-saving isn’t sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case” and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”

