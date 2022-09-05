Ukraine’s prime minister appeals for EU weapons and unity

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is urging the European Union to stand firm against Russian energy “blackmail” ahead of winter. Denys Shmyhal is also appealing for more weapons, including aircraft, even as EU armament stocks run low. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the EU will continue to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes and as much as needed.” But Borrell also says that weapons stocks in the bloc are running low as member countries funnel arms and ammunition into Ukraine. He’s is urging the 27 member countries to coordinate their defense spending. Borrell said Monday that the arsenals of most EU countries have been “depleted in a high proportion” and must be replenished.

