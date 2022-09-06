Bed Bath & Beyond names Laura Crossen as interim CFO

Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. Arnal died on Friday, just days after Bed Bath & Beyond said that it would close stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business. Arnal was facing a lawsuit accusing him of taking part in a scheme to inflate the company’s stock price to sell shares for a huge profit.

