Germany plans to drop mask-wearing mandate on planes

BERLIN (AP) — The German government plans to drop a requirement for people to wear masks on flights to and from the country. But the health minister said Tuesday that it could be reimposed if coronavirus cases rise sharply. The rules mandating masks on flights run through Sept. 23. The smallest party in the coalition government is the libertarian Free Democratic Party. It has pressed for an end to them. The initial draft for this fall’s rules foresaw an obligation to wear N95-type masks on planes as well as long-distance trains and buses. The health minister said Germany’s biggest airline has argued repeatedly that the mandate could no longer be implemented.

