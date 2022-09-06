Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has addressed Germany’s parliament about atrocities committed during the Third Reich. But Herzog did use his speech Tuesday at the Bundestag to praise the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust. Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during World War II. Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the site of the former concentration camp Bergen-Belsen in northern Germany on Tuesday afternoon. The Israeli president’s arrived for a state visit to Germany earlier this week.

