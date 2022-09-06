Lufthansa pilots plan 2-day strike Wednesday over pay

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a two-day strike starting Wednesday unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walk-out Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled. The union Vereinigung Cockpit has called for a 5.5% raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2% increase in 2023. Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure. The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years. It has instead offered a one-off increase of about $900.

