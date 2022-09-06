Spanish league moves to expand in Middle East, North Africa

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has announced a new joint venture to expand its reach in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent to continue its push to grow internationally and narrow the gap to the English Premier League. The Spanish league is teaming with multinational esports and gaming organization Galaxy Racer on a 15-year deal with 50-50 participation. The deal aims to generate 3 billion euros in revenue and be similar to what the league did with entertainment group Relevent Sports to help promote soccer and the league in North America.

