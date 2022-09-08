Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. The new aid of more than $2.8 billion, announced Thursday, is to include $2.2 billion for Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russia. There will be $675 million for Ukraine alone, for heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles to boost momentum in its counteroffensive against Russia. Amid concern that public support is waning as the war drags on, President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve.

By MATTHEW LEE and KARL RITTER Associated Press

