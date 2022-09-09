Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing. He’s in Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden headed to suburban Columbus just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the past decade. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

By AAMER MADHANI, JOSH BOAK and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press

