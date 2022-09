TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a story published September 8, 2022, about a U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan, The Associated Press erroneously reported Stephanie Murphy was born in Hanoi, Vietnam. Her correct birthplace is Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

