Watchdog: Chemical safety agency impeded by staff shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is hindered by a lack of staffing, leadership disputes and a backlog of investigations that threaten its ability to protect people and the environment. The report by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general says the U.S. Chemical Safety Board is “challenged by vacancies in mission-critical positions and an inability to fully use the resources Congress allocated″ to it. The report comes after the board’s former chairwoman resigned amid criticism about extravagant spending, ongoing disputes with other board members and a backlog of investigations.

