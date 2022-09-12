Real Madrid closes 2021-22 season with profit of 13M euros

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it closed the 2021-22 season with a profit of 13 million euros and a cash balance of 425 million euros. The club says the loss of income because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 reached nearly 400 million euros compared to the pre-pandemic situation. The club says the operating income for last season reached 722 million euros. That was an increase of 10% year-on-year “as the economic effects of the pandemic are gradually subsiding.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.