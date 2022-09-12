Work at Stellantis plant to resume after deal with UAW

United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company. Stellantis said that operations at the plant in Kokomo will resume late Monday after UAW Local 1166 workers voted to ratify the agreement. The strike was related to health and safety issues, including the company’s alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.