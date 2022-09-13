Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will showcase his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden is a self-proclaimed gearhead who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He may get the chance to slide behind the wheel of a snazzy new vehicle when he visits the auto show on Wednesday. But he’s mostly going there to talk shop — to highlight the new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. Most of the recent electric vehicle battery and assembly plant announcements were in the works long before Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act last month.

By COLLEEN LONG and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

