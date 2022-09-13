From humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy. He has quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by losing candidate and longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga of the official results. Tuesday’s event began with some chaos when scores of people were crushed and injured as they forced their way into the stadium. Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

By CARA ANNA and BRIAN INGANGA Associated Press

