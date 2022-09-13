Spirit Airlines sets shareholder vote on sale to JetBlue

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit shareholders have a date for voting on the sale of their airline to JetBlue for about $3.7 billion. Spirit said in a regulatory filing that the vote will happen on Oct. 19. Voting will be open to anyone who owned Spirit shares on Monday. Even if shareholders approve the deal, it would still need approval from U.S. antitrust regulators. That process could take several months. Spirit’s board approved a sale to JetBlue after a lack of shareholder support forced Spirit to abandon a merger with Frontier Airlines.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.