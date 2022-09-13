Ukraine’s military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield. The Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate published images Tuesday of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi. The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive there. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. However, the British military acknowledged Ukraine’s claim and said it likely was Russia’s first use of Iranian drones on the battlefield.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.