China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China has granted a game license to its second largest gaming firm, NetEase, the first in over a year in a possible sign Beijing may be easing a crackdown on the industry. The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 online games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.” In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then.

