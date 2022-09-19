Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Germany’s climate envoy says the country remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants. The country says it has taken this step to get through the coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ten months ago, in her role at Greenpeace, Jennifer Morgan chastised world leaders for being “weak” on phasing down coal rather than phasing it out altogether. More circumspect as a government official, she now says the dirty fuel is bitter medicine that her country is forced to take this winter.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.