Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas firm Uniper

BERLIN (AP) — German natural gas importer Uniper says it’s in “final discussions” with the government on a deal for Berlin to take a majority stake. The move announced Tuesday would ramp up a July rescue deal as its losses mount following cutbacks in supplies of Russian natural gas. Uniper said the amended bailout package would feature a capital increase to the tune of 8 billion euros, which the government would finance. The German government also would acquire the majority stake now held by Finland-based Fortum. The Uniper rescue is one of several measures taken by the government to try to ensure sufficient energy supplies this winter.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.