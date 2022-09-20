Millennial Money: Furnish your new place on a budget

If you’re settling into a new home, you might be looking to fill it with furniture. But after your rent or mortgage, security deposit and moving expenses, there might not be much left over for your dream couch or dining room set. Here are some ways to find high-quality furniture pieces for surprisingly affordable prices — if you know where to look. Between local resale apps, social media pages, thrift stores and your own friends and family, searching off the beaten path of big-box stores can lead you to unexpected treasures that make your new residence feel like home without tanking your budget.

