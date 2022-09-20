Police: 12 hostages freed at bank in country of Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the country of Georgia said Tuesday that 12 people who were held hostage for hours in a bank by a gunman have been freed and hostage-taker has been arrested. Georgian media reported that the gunman at the bank in the city of Kutaisi had demanded $2 million, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag. The gunman reportedly announced his demands in a video one of the hostages’ Facebook page. A spokeswoman for Georgia’s Interior Ministry later said the hostages were freed and the gunman detained, but did not elaborate. Kutaisi is a city of 147,000 people northeast of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

